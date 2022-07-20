Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $88.47 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.70.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

