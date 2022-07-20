Integrated Advisors Network LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 28,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 37.1% during the first quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 160.0% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 28.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 61.4% during the first quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 10,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $318.11 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $296.39 and a one year high of $369.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $315.65 and a 200 day moving average of $334.62.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

