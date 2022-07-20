Integrated Advisors Network LLC Decreases Stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,119 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 1.06% of ProShares Ultra Health Care worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

RXL stock opened at $89.73 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a twelve month low of $74.26 and a twelve month high of $113.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.69.

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

