Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,411 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $768,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,581 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $96,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,232 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $91,672,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 970.3% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,171,452 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,002 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE COP opened at $88.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.68 and its 200-day moving average is $96.43. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.94.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.