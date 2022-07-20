Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $5.73 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 288.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 182.4% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.73.

Eaton Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of ETN opened at $132.30 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.33.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

