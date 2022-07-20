iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of QUAL opened at $116.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.16. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

