Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 2,918 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,472 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,123,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,773,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,614,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,215,000 after purchasing an additional 161,546 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,305,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,006,000 after purchasing an additional 386,757 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $55.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.33. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

