Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Cut by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,195 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $2,051,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.94.

LLY stock opened at $326.20 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $335.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $310.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,104,337 shares of company stock worth $349,826,141 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

