Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,523,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,052,000 after buying an additional 14,135,014 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,720,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,800,000 after buying an additional 576,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,912,000 after buying an additional 312,498 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 380,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,028,000 after buying an additional 263,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,078.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 216,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,877,000 after buying an additional 198,186 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.22. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.95 and a twelve month high of $110.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

