Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 1,735 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 5.1 %

NYSE NKE opened at $109.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Truist Financial upped their target price on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

