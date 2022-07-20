iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Stake Lifted by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,046,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,869,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,103,000 after buying an additional 137,481 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,652,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,909,000 after buying an additional 295,135 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,270,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 863,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,869,000 after buying an additional 52,929 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $47.24 and a 12 month high of $67.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.49.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.