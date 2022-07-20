Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 55,998 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,998 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,928,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,259,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,843.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 237,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,738,000 after buying an additional 225,392 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,904,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,998,000 after buying an additional 177,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 224,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,992,000 after buying an additional 124,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $86.96 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.82.

