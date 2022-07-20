Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 15,445 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 718.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SONY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,167,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,771 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Sony Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,100,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,057,000 after purchasing an additional 466,683 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sony Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,776,000 after purchasing an additional 57,461 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sony Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,032,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Sony Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 883,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,563 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SONY. Citigroup downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Sony Group stock opened at $85.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $79.05 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The company has a market capitalization of $103.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.18.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Sony Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

