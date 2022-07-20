Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) by 77.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,902 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,429 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $156,413,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,230,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,118 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 6,074,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,841,000 after acquiring an additional 763,888 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 273.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,040,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,877,000 after buying an additional 761,983 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average of $55.59. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

