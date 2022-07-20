First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 179.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,742 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FPE. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 56,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPE opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.