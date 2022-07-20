Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $6.07 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in ServiceNow by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total transaction of $242,144.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,088.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total transaction of $242,144.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,088.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,327. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $435.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $461.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.31, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $570.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.97.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

