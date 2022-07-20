Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 54,491 Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 432.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,491 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.21% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BUFR. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs alerts:

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA BUFR opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $24.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $22.78.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.