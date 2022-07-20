Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Raymond James cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 price target on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.81.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $178.18 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.99 and a 200-day moving average of $227.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. purchased 89,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

