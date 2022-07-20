Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $78.93 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $155.06 billion, a PE ratio of 106.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.30.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on NEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

