Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,948 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $68.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.13 and its 200 day moving average is $72.84. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

