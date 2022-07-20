CoreCap Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.99.

