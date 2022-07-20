Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,224.32 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,503.30 and a one year high of $2,267.40. The company has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,064.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,021.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $26.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.41.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.