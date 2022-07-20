Brokerages Set Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF) Price Target at $456.67

Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $456.67.

DRKTF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Darktrace from GBX 1,000 ($11.95) to GBX 600 ($7.17) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Darktrace in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Darktrace in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Darktrace from GBX 400 ($4.78) to GBX 320 ($3.83) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Darktrace from GBX 650 ($7.77) to GBX 450 ($5.38) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of OTC DRKTF opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21. Darktrace has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $13.70.

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Enterprise Immune System to discover unpredictable cyber-threats; Industrial Immune System to detect novel threats and vulnerabilities, as well as safeguard the integrity and resilience of industrial technologies; and Cyber AI Analyst, an AI investigation technology, which automatically triages, interprets, and reports scope of security incidents.

