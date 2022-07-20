iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USXF. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1,862.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 50,270 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USXF opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.63.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

