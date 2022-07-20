CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.