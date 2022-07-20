iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 892.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDV. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of HDV stock opened at $100.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.28. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.48 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

