Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Position Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $132.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.06. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

