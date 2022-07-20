CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys 6,020 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) by 2,617.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2,015.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 212,841 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,690,000. Moneywise Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 79,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 26,792 shares in the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,653,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 19,255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BNDW stock opened at $70.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.29. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $81.37.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

