CoreCap Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Up 2.3 %

GD stock opened at $214.68 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $185.06 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.86 and a 200 day moving average of $225.15.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.75.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

