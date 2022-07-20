Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHEF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 116,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 116,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

CHEF stock opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.26. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $42.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average is $33.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.87 and a beta of 1.84.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, CL King increased their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.