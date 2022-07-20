CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $432,000 Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,573 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

IYF stock opened at $72.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.68 and its 200-day moving average is $80.25. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

