Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $446.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $456.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $612.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $617.74.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

