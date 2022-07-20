Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Price Performance

COO opened at $303.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.84 and a 200 day moving average of $371.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.01 and a 52-week high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COO. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Stephens dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.78.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.