SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Position Boosted by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Verde Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 41,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SPIP stock opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.46. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $32.04.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.