Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,762 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,896,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,095,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,065,000 after purchasing an additional 837,374 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $18,181,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,038,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,421,000 after buying an additional 649,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,137,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,531,000 after buying an additional 374,993 shares during the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.56.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th.

