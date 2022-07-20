The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Trade Desk by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Trade Desk by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 366,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,374,000 after purchasing an additional 205,969 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Trade Desk by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.14, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.18. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.73.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.