Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Teradyne by 218.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Teradyne by 963.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Insider Activity

Teradyne Stock Performance

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TER opened at $99.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.97 and a 1 year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.