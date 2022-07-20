IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Position Trimmed by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,943,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,241,265,000 after acquiring an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,769,000 after acquiring an additional 102,232 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,488,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,201,000 after acquiring an additional 132,455 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,976,000 after acquiring an additional 29,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,423,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IQV opened at $220.50 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.67 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.19.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

