CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 3,643 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $399,809.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,206,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $399,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,206,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,056 shares of company stock worth $13,276,812. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.51.

Salesforce stock opened at $173.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.50. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $172.94 billion, a PE ratio of 168.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

