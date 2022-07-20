Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 985 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth approximately $66,218,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,794,000 after buying an additional 291,299 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $41,651,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,844,000 after acquiring an additional 136,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,083,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,532,000 after acquiring an additional 117,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 3.8 %

JBHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.40.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $174.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.86 and its 200-day moving average is $182.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

