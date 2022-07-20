Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS stock opened at $108.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.02 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.07.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.