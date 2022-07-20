Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,684 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 679,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,459,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 10.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 985,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $91,265,000 after purchasing an additional 21,598 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. OTR Global lowered Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.76.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $81.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.68. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

About Ross Stores



Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

