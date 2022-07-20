Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,205 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expedia Group Trading Up 6.4 %

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $218.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $100.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 86.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.76 and a 200-day moving average of $158.16. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.70 and a 12-month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.