Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,439,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $263.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $191.08 and a fifty-two week high of $275.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.48.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

