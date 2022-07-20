Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Position Reduced by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Grocery Outlet worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth $343,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. DA Davidson cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of -0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.34. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $96,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,349.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $96,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,349.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $72,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,763.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 654,594 shares of company stock valued at $25,318,191. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Stories

