Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $547,860,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Dollar General by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,445,000 after purchasing an additional 860,616 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,946,000 after purchasing an additional 400,113 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Dollar General by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,187,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,009,000 after purchasing an additional 340,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,132,000 after acquiring an additional 283,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

Dollar General Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DG opened at $245.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.40. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

