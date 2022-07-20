Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.32 Million Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 15,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,392,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,389,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,276,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGP opened at $159.17 on Wednesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.33 and a 52-week high of $229.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.21 and its 200-day moving average is $183.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.86.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 92.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EGP. Mizuho lowered their target price on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.90.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

