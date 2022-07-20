Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 13.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Manulife Financial by 102.6% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,147,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,671 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 62.9% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

NYSE MFC opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. StockNews.com lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

