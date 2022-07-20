Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $152,000 Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,336 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the airline’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,086 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $2,957,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the airline’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 26,981 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE LUV opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

