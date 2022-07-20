Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.9 %

O opened at $70.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 291.18%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.